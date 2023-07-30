Tennessee man arrested in Pa. after human trafficking victim flees to Dollar General

The victim reportedly escaped from Shevalis Johnson and fled to a Dollar General in Summit Township, Erie County where she proceeded to call 911.

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a case of human trafficking after a victim escaped from her captor.

Shevalis Johnson, 27, of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges.

Police say the victim escaped from Johnson on July 28, and ran to a Dollar General in Summit Township, to call police.

When police arrived, the victim was taken to a safe location where she told police she and another victim had met Johnson through social media months before the incident.

After meeting Johnson in person, he forced them into prostitution, traveling to various states and advertising the victims online, encouraging the transaction of money for services from the victims.

During the investigation, police saw a man walking in Summit Township who matched the victim's description of Johnson.

He was taken into custody and charged with several crimes, including human trafficking and kidnapping.

Johnson remains in Erie County Prison.