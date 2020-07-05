Teens to be charged as adults for Lancaster City shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say two 16-year-olds will be charged as adults after a Lancaster City shooting that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Detectives identified Eddiezayah Morales and Isaiah Felix as the suspects of the April 29, shooting on the 200 block of South Queen Street.
The shooting sent a teen to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, it was decided that both teens would be charged as adults.
Both are facing charges including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Morales and Felix.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the locations of the suspects is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus the tip to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.