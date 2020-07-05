Teens to be charged as adults for Lancaster City shooting

The shooting sent a 15-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say two 16-year-olds will be charged as adults after a Lancaster City shooting that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives identified Eddiezayah Morales and Isaiah Felix as the suspects of the April 29, shooting on the 200 block of South Queen Street.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, it was decided that both teens would be charged as adults.

Both are facing charges including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Morales and Felix.