Teens charged with robbing Royal Farms store in Littlestown

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Littlestown Police Chief Charles G. Kellar announced Tuesday that three teens have been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at a Royal Farms store in Littlestown.

According to Kellar, the following suspects have been charged:

Michael Bradley Tolbert, 16, of Hanover

Logan Alexander Slimmer, 19, of Gettysburg

A 17-year-old male who will be charged as a juvenile

The alleged robbery occurred around 3:45 a.m. at the Royal Farms store on the 400 block of North Queen Street, Kellar said.

According to Kellar, Tolbert entered the store wearing all black clothing and a facemask. He was carrying a backpack, Kellar said.

Tolbert allegedly displayed a 12-gauge tactical shotgun, pointed it at the employees, and demanded they place the contents of the cash registers into the backpack. He then fled on foot, according to Kellar.

Officers who responded to the scene reviewed surveillance video of the incident and became suspicious of a second individual who entered the store prior to the robbery and appeared on video to be casing the store, according to Kellar. That individual was later identified as Slimmer, Kellar said. Slimmer allegedly participated in several aspects of the robbery, including providing the weapon used in the alleged crime.

Kellar did not say what role the 17-year-old charged as a juvenile played in the alleged incident.