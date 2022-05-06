Lancaster City Police say 16-year-old Jeffrey Moreau shot another teenager on April 26, 2022.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say it was a teenager who pulled the trigger on April 26, shooting another teen at the intersection of South Queen and East Andrew Street in Lancaster.

The 15-year-old victim, a Lancaster Township resident, was shot in the lower torso.

The suspect has now been identified as 16-year-old Jeffrey Moreau. He is being charged as an adult on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Moreau is known to wear a balaclava-style face mask while out in public, in an attempt to conceal his identity, according to police.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Moreau is likely armed, police say, and should not be approached.

Anyone with more information on the shooting or Moreau's whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-735-3357 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or text LANCS plus a message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.