Teen facing charges for gun shop burglary in Dauphin County

The owner detained one suspect before police arrived.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a teen is facing charges after he was caught mid-burglary at a gun shop/shooting range in Swatara Township.

On Friday, at around 3:18 a.m. the owner of 717 Armory on Derry Street was notified of an alarm at his business. The owner went to his business and interrupted a burglary in progress, he then called 911 to report the burglary.

Police say the owner detained one suspect before they got there.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old who is facing charges for burglary, and related offenses.

He is being housed in a juvenile detention facility pending court proceedings.