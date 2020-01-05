Teen charged in deadly 2019 shooting in Harrisburg arrested, police say

Dauntel Evans, 17, is facing criminal homicide charges. He's accused of fatally shooting Nicholas Morales on August 2 on the 300 block of S. 13th St.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teenager charged with homicide in connection to a deadly 2019 shooting in Harrisburg was arrested Friday, Harrisburg Police said.

Police say Morales was found at the scene of the shooting by officers at about 8:40 p.m., and later died of his injuries at an area hospital.