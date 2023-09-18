Police: 17-year-old charged for bringing gun into Maryland high school after threatening another student

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 17-year-old student was taken into custody in Howard County on Monday after police say he brought a loaded gun to school.
Police say a parent of another student at Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, Maryland reported to the school early Monday morning that the suspect had sent a threat to her son in a private message overnight.
When that student who allegedly sent the threat arrived at school, investigators say he was immediately taken to the school office, where administrators searched his bag. Inside the bag they found a loaded weapon.
The school resource officer then took the student into custody. No one else was threatened and no one was injured as a result of the student bringing a gun onto campus.
Police encourage anyone who sees something that is concerning or threatening to contact authorities immediately.
