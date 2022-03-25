Teen arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in York

17-year-old Javion Roman turned himself into police at York City Police headquarters for the murder of Malaki Beady.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 23.

A 17-year-old turned himself in to police on Friday night for the murder of 17-year-old Malaki Beady in York earlier this week.

On March 23 around 11:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Kings Mill and S. Pershing Ave. in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found Beady deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy performed on Friday morning confirmed that Beady died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

On March 25, police say 17-year-old Javion Roman turned himself into police at York City Police headquarters for Beady's murder.