Police: DC man sought for kidnapping his 3-year-old daughter, breaking into Southeast home

Tavonte Robinson is accused of breaking into a Southeast, DC home Sunday and forcefully taking his 3-year-old daughter.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are searching for a man who they believe kidnapped his three-year-old daughter, as well as broke into a Southeast D.C. home on Sunday.

Officers are investigating the case as parental kidnapping, saying that they are actively looking for 20-year-old Tavonte Robinson. Robinson is believed to have taken his 3-year-old daughter, McKenzie Washington, from a home early Sunday.

According to Police, Robinson "forcefully" broke into a home on the 1300 block of T Street in Southeast around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside the home, he took McKenzie and immediately left in a white Chevy Suburban car.

Now, DC Police are asking for your help. Anyone who has any information regarding the case or on McKenzie's whereabouts is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.