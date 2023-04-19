x
'Swatting' call draws large police presence in Silver Springs Township

Police say an unknown man called to say he was committing serious crimes against others. After extensive police response, the call was determined to be fake.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police and emergency responders dealt with a swatting call yesterday in Cumberland County, drawing a large police presence.

Officials say an unknown man called yesterday around 5:34 p.m. to say he was committing serious crimes against others in the 100 block of Ellis Alley in the Walden Development, Mechanicsburg.

Officers arrived on scene in three minutes and set up a perimeter, helping neighbors to safety.

As police gathered information, they requested the Cumberland County Special Response Team (SRT) to come out to the scene as well. 

After extensive investigation, the call was believed to be a "swatting" call. SRT still entered the home around 7:30 p.m. to ensure that everyone was safe and the call was indeed fake.

In all, over 62 emergency responders from 17 agencies responded to the call in Silver Springs Township.

Police say that these types of calls are increasing throughout the country, putting the public at risk.

