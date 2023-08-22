Swatara Township police chase ends with one arrested

Swatara Township police confirmed that an individual is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle from East Pennsboro Township and fleeing from officers.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Swatara Township have announced the arrest of one after a late-night vehicle pursuit that left multiple people injured.

According to police, an officer saw a vehicle tailgating another vehicle going southbound down the 500 block of Eisenhower Boulevard on Aug. 21 at 10:24 p.m.

The suspect's vehicle then turned off of Eisenhower Boulevard and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign; causing the officer to activate his emergency lights and siren, but not before the suspect sped away.

A pursuit began, and the suspect's vehicle was discovered to be stolen from East Pennsboro Township, according to police.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle on South 28th Street near Amity Road in Harrisburg.

Police arrested the driver, who is currently facing several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property and others.

The injured individuals in the stolen vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment.