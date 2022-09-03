Police arrest suspect in Swatara Township shooting

William Lynch, 30, is accused of shooting a victim at the Roadside Cafe in the early morning hours Sunday. Two other suspects remain at large, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday in Swatara Township has been arrested, according to Swatara Township Police.

William Lynch, 30, was arrested without incident Monday morning, police say. He is accused of shooting a victim at the Roadside Cafe on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lynch also fired shots in the bar's parking lot before fleeing the scene in a white sedan with two other persons of interest, police say.

Those persons of interest -- Kajah George and Malik Hayden -- remain at large, according to police.

Investigators believe the white sedan Lynch fled in is a 2013 Buick Verano registered to George. The car has PA registration LXJ-4504.

The victim in Sunday's shooting was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police had no update on the victim's condition.

Lynch is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering of another person, and firearms violations in connection to the shooting, police said.

Following his arrest, he was remanded to the Dauphin County Prison without bail after his arraignment.