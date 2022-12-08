Swatara Township shooting leaves two children with serious injuries

It is believed this was a targeted attack and the two children who were shot were not the intended targets.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday night that has left a 4-year-old and 6-year-old suffering from serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a report of shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11.

When they arrived, they found that unknown assailant(s) had fired multiple rounds into the home from the vicinity of the street, according to police. The two children were injured in the gunfire.

The juveniles were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for their wounds; there is no word on their conditions at this time.

It is believed this was a targeted attack and the two children who were shot were not the intended targets.

Swatara Police officers and detectives are interviewing adult witnesses who were home at the time of the shooting and say they are aggressively pursuing leads in this case.

Additional information will be released pending further investigation.