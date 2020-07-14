Swatara Township Police warn of burglary suspects posing as repair workers

Police say they've gotten several reports of a white man and white woman claiming to be repair workers, who attempt to distract homeowners in order to break in.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are warning residents to be wary after receiving several reports of a man and woman posing as home improvement contractors attempting to distract homeowners to burglarize their residences.

Police say the individuals have presented themselves as handymen, roofers, utility workers, or driveway repair workers and are very convincing, according to the reports they've received from victims.

The suspects are described as a white man with a beard and a white woman with brown hair. They are reportedly driving a black Dodge pickup truck, police say.

Residents are advised to use extreme caution if approached by anyone going door-to-door offering repair services without being called.