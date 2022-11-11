Swatara Township Police Department investigating 7-Eleven robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a reported robbery on Nov. 7 at a 7-Eleven.
According to police, the robbery occurred at the convenience store at 4811 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
Police are searching for a Black male wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
According to police reports, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from an employee while brandishing a knife.
The suspect was able to flee the location with an undisclosed amount of money.
An employee suffered a minor injury during the robbery but did not require serious medical attention.
Detectives are currently investigating the case. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police station at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip anonymously through CRIMEWATCH.