Swatara Township Police Department investigating 7-Eleven robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a reported robbery on Nov. 7 at a 7-Eleven.

According to police, the robbery occurred at the convenience store at 4811 Derry Street in Harrisburg.

Police are searching for a Black male wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

According to police reports, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from an employee while brandishing a knife.

The suspect was able to flee the location with an undisclosed amount of money.

An employee suffered a minor injury during the robbery but did not require serious medical attention.