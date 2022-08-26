x
Road rage incident resulted in shooting in Swatara Township

Four rounds were reportedly shot into the victim's van. One of the rounds struck the victim, resulting in injury.
Credit: 9NEWS

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department received a report of road rage Friday morning. 

The incident reportedly occurred along Route 322 East. A male victim reported to police that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane. 

Shortly after doing so, four rounds were reportedly shot into the van. One of the rounds struck the victim, resulting in injury. 

The victim reported the suspect's vehicle to be a blue or black Honda or Hyundai Sedan. 

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. Tips can also be emailed to Detective Platt at kplatt@swatarapolice.org or anonymously through CRIMEWATCH

