Police searching for Dauphin County jewelry store thieves

Officers say that Nepal Jewelry, located at 5610 Derry Street, was robbed on Saturday, March 11, around 12:51 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary, or regarding suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of 5610 Derry Street during the early morning hours of March 11, are asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or to submit a tip on Crimewatch.