Police: Mechanicsburg caretaker stole more than $23,000 from dying patient

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg caretaker is charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing over $23,000 from one of her dying patients, according to court documents.

Suzanne Desimone, 60, had been taking care of an Upper Allen Township woman who had been sick since March 2021. When the patient was taken to the hospital last year, she told her family about a place she had saved money in her apartment, also according to court documents.

When her family checked the place, they initially found $30,000 in a bag, but when they returned to the place after their family member died, they only found $6,600.

Through investigation, police determined that Desimone was the prime suspect.

Police discovered that she had previously been accused of using another patient's credit card, and when they checked her bank records, they also discovered that Desimone had $13,000 worth of unexplained cash transactions, according to the affidavit.

During the six months that she cared for the dying patient, her bank account rose to $14,000, also according to the affidavit.