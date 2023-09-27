Former Susquehannock High School teacher pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with student

Police found that Emily Lehneis, 30, had an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her students.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former Susquehannock High School teacher is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to charges related to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

The Southern Regional Police Department launched an investigation on Jan. 23 after becoming aware of concerns that Emily Lehneis, 30, was having a sexually inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

During an interview the next day, the victim allegedly reported that she would sometimes meet with Lehneis for private soccer lessons. The two communicated via phone calls, texts and social media apps, sometimes exchanging sexually explicit conversations, photos and videos, police said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Lehneis asked the victim to be her "secret girlfriend" on Oct. 18, 2022. The victim allegedly told police she knew the relationship was inappropriate and terminated it after a week or two.

The 17-year-old also reported several other instances of inappropriate contact between herself and Lehneis in Lehneis' classroom, including the teacher placing a sticky name tag on the student's private area "in a flirtatious way" and Lehneis kissing her on the mouth, according to a criminal complaint.

The affidavit goes on to say that the victim told police "she never thought her first kiss would be from a teacher."

Lehneis resigned from SHS on Jan. 27 after being placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement from the district.

The full statement reads as follows:

The district was notified by local law enforcement of its investigation of allegations concerning Ms. Lehneis and a student on January 22, 2023. The district immediately took action by placing Ms. Lehneis on paid administrative leave, and subsequently obtained her resignation letter from employment on January 27, 2023. The district also filed the mandatory notification with Childline and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (“PDE”) to report these allegations. Several months later, when charges were filed against former staff member, Ms. Lehneis, the district updated its PDE notification to reflect these changes. The district has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the law enforcement investigation of this matter.

Lehneis is charged with photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly or permitting child, contact/communication with minor-sexual abuse, diss explicit sex mat'l minor, unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses, unlawful contact with minor - obscene and other, sexual materials and performances, school - intercourse/sexual contact with student and corruption of minors.