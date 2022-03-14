Manheim Township Police seek help in identifying suspects in shooting

Police say the pictured suspects are accused of firing eight rounds into an occupied residence on the afternoon of March 9.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying two suspects in a shooting case.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. on March 9, according to Manheim Township Police.

During the incident, which occurred on the 900 block of Sterling Place, eight rounds were fired into an occupied residence, police say.

The two people depicted in the video are suspects in the incident, according to police.