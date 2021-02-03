Police searching for suspects in Lancaster stabbing

The victim told police that he had been jumped by a group of approximately five men who fled the scene after the assault.

LANCASTER, Pa. — On March 1, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Lancaster Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 500 block of Manor Street in Lancaster.

Upon arriving, officers found a 33-year-old male with a laceration on the right side of his neck and another possible injury to his head.

The man told the officers that he had been in the area of Reiker Avenue near the laundromat on the 600 block of Manor Street when a group of about five men approached him. He said he was jumped by the group - which he described as three black men and two light-skinned men.

After the assault, the men ran north toward the area of Crystal Park.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.