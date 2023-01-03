Suspected single gunshot in Dauphin County home leads to police barricade

On Jan. 3, at 9:39 a.m., the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police was sent to the 2000 block Kensington Way for a reported online threat.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A call to 911 regarding an online threat lead to a two-hour-long police barricade in Harrisburg.

Officers at the scene approached the front door and attempted to speak with the only person inside the home. From inside the home, officers reported hearing what sounded like a single gunshot.

Additional officers responded and surrounded the home. They were able to speak with the person inside the home.

At 11:15 a.m., the person inside the home left the residence without struggle and was taken into police custody.

There were no reported injuries.