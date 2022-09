Lemar Lester is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the 1900 block of Boas Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced a suspect in the homicide of a 15-year-old.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.