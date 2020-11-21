x
Suspect threatens suicide during armed burglary in Susquehanna Township

Officers were initially dispatched for an armed burglary but when they arrived on the scene they learned the suspect was threatening to shoot herself, police said.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An armed burglary on Friday took a turn when the suspect threatened suicide, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 3600 block of North 6th Street for a burglary in progress around 11:45 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on the scene they learned that the suspect was threatening to kill herself with a gun according to police.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called to the scene. After about an hour of negotiations the suspect, 39-year-old Jessica Martir-Morales surrendered said police.

Martir-Morales was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

She is facing charges for burglary, attempted arson, and terroristic threats.

