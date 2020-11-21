Suspect threatens suicide during armed burglary in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An armed burglary on Friday took a turn when the suspect threatened suicide, police said.
Officers were dispatched to a home on the 3600 block of North 6th Street for a burglary in progress around 11:45 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on the scene they learned that the suspect was threatening to kill herself with a gun according to police.
The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called to the scene. After about an hour of negotiations the suspect, 39-year-old Jessica Martir-Morales surrendered said police.
Martir-Morales was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
She is facing charges for burglary, attempted arson, and terroristic threats.