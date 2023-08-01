Person of interest named in Cumberland County Sheetz shooting, should be considered armed

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Angelo Christopher Rice, 21, from Carlisle is a person of interest in the July 26 shooting.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A person of interest has been named after one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Cumberland County last month.

The shooting happened outside a Sheetz located at 1098 Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township. The victim was in serious but stable condition at an area hospital, according to investigators.

Middlesex Township Police have obtained a warrant for Rice's arrest, who should be considered armed and should not be approached.

According to online court documents, Rice has been charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license.