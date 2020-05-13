Suspect in Feb. 17 homicide in York taken into custody

Police say Donovan Lucret, 18, is charged in the shooting death of Shylique Folk on the 400 block of Smith Street

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a York man in February.

Donovan Lucret, 18, was arrested Tuesday by York City Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, police say. He is charged with criminal homicide and related offenses in connection to the death of Shylique Folk, 19, who died on Feb. 19 of injuries sustained in a shooting two days earlier on the 400 block of Smith Street.

Police say Lucret was identified as a suspect by investigators through witness information and video surveillance.

He is also charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, third-degree murder, and reckless endangerment, police say.