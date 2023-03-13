Suspect flees Cumberland County Weis with over $400 in groceries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police searching for alleged Weis thief accused of stealing over $400 in merchandise.
According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, on March 10 officers responded to the Weis Markets on Lowther Road.
Loss prevention reported that on March 7 around 1:10 p.m., the pictured man filled his shopping cart with $439.88 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.
He fled the area in a black Dodge Nitro.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man or information on the theft has been asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department,