Suspect charged in Tuesday night shooting that left 20-year-old woman injured in Lancaster

Taireeque Anthony Gant, 21, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the shooting on the 900 block of Union St., police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a suspect in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman injured in Lancaster.

Taireeque Anthony Gant, 21, was charged Thursday with aggravated assault and related charges in the incident, which occurred at about 11:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Union Street.

Gant, of Manor Township, was taken into custody at a home on the 200 block of Walnut Street in Columbia on Friday.

Police say the incident began with an altercation between at least two women, and at some point Gant fired at least one shot, striking a 20-year-old woman in the leg.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Gant was identified as a suspect after police spoke to multiple witnesses, police say.

He is also charged with person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

Gant is currently being held at the Lancaster City Police Station for processing and arraignment, police say.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300.