Suspect charged in connection to Harrisburg man's 2019 overdose death in Hershey captured by police

Edward McCreath is accused of providing the drugs to Nathan Maurer, who died of an overdose in the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center on July 5, 2019

HERSHEY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man accused of providing drugs to a Harrisburg man who later died of an overdose last year was taken into custody Friday by Swatara Township Police.

Edward McCreath is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the death of Nathan Maurer, 28, who died of an overdose sometime between July 4 and July 5, 2019, police say.

Maurer was found on the property of the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Derry Township, according to police.

Police determined McCreath provided the drugs to Maurer after an investigation.