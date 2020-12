Kymaury Goldsby, 20, was arrested Monday, Harrisburg Police say. He is charged with attempted homicide for shooting a victim on the 800 block of S. 27th St.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a suspect in a Nov. 8 shooting that left one person injured in the city.

Kymaury Aquon Goldsby, 20, is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the 800 block of S. 27th Street, police say.

He was identified as the shooter following an investigation of the incident, police say.