Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting Sunday that left one person dead in Harrisburg.

Keith Moore, 17, was arrested Wednesday morning by Harrisburg Police. He is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Michael Cox. The 57-year-old Baltimore man died of injuries sustained in a shooting on the 300 block of S. 13th Street Sunday morning.

Moore is also charged with robbery and carrying firearms without a license in relation to the incident, police say.

The shooting of Cox was the third in the city in less than 24 hours, according to police.