Lancaster County woman accused of embezzling $60,000 in funds from three York County organizations

Susan Lynn Adams Diaz, 56, of Mount Joy, allegedly used the misappropriated funds to pay personal expenses and her boyfriend's motorcycle loan payments

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday it has filed charges against a 56-year-old Lancaster County woman accused of embezzling approximately $60,000 from three motorcycling groups.

Susan Lynn Adams Diaz, of Mount Joy, is charged with three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, three counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of fraudulent or deceptive business practices, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Adams Diaz is accused of fraudulently obtaining and misusing funds intended to support three York County events and organizations:

a three-day "Full Throttle" motorcycle event scheduled to take place during York Bike Week at the York Fairgrounds

the York County Motor Fund, which was formed to help provide training and police motorcycles to the York City and York County Police Motorcycle Units

York Revolution Bike Night, a fundraising event for the York County Motor Fund

Instead, investigators determined, Adams Diaz used the money to make personal purchases, pay credit card bills, dine out, and travel expenses, concert tickets, groceries, cash withdrawals and monthly motorcycle loan payments for her boyfriend.

"This is part of an ongoing effort to protect individuals and organizations from those who wish to profit from ill-gotten gains," said Sunday. "I would like to further commend the collaborative efforts of the York Area Regional Police Department and members of my Detective Bureau for their outstanding work.”

Adams Diaz turned herself in for a preliminary arraignment Friday morning before Magisterial District Judge Linda Williams.