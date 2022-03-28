Police seek help in identifying suspect in strong-arm robbery in Lancaster

Police believe the pictured individual is the suspect in a robbery that occurred Feb. 25 on the 100 block of West Orange Street.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are seeking help in identifying the suspect in an alleged strong-arm robbery that occurred in the city last month.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the 100 block of West Orange Street, police say. The suspect had fled from the area by the time officers arrived, according to police.

The pictured individual matches the physical description provided to responding officers at the time of the incident. The image was provided to police by the Lancaster Safety Coalition, which monitors a network of CCTV cameras positioned around the city.