Strasburg shooting suspect arrested

STRASBURG, Pa. — A suspect in the murder of a man in Strasburg Borough was arrested late last night in East Drumore Township, Lancaster County, according to police.

Danielle Bewley, 29, was taken into custody around 11:20 p.m. at her home in Quarryville, Lancaster County.

Earlier in the evening, Strasburg Borough police were dispatched to the PNC Bank parking lot on N. Decatur Street in Strasburg after receiving a report about an injured male.

Police then received information that the suspect, Bewley, had returned to her home and The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated to assist in her arrest. Reportedly, Bewley was taken into custody following a standoff with police.

Bewley has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license and is presumed innocent.