Police say man robbed Dauphin County store with sword and fake gun

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Ohio is facing criminal charges after police say he robbed a store in Dauphin County with a sword and fake gun.

On Jan. 17, police say 24-year-old Megnath Khadka walked into the Fresh Mini-Mart at 2805 Market Street Rd. in Penbrook Borough.

Khadka then allegedly assaulted the store owner after demanding money while armed with a sword and gun. Police said the gun was later discovered to be fake.

Officers found and arrested Khadka on Jan. 18, charging him with attempted robbery, terroristic threats and simple assault.