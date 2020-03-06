Stones thrown shatter windows of Manheim Township business

Police say the suspect used a bicycle as transportation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for information on the suspect seen in surveillance footage throwing stones at a business in Manheim Township that resulted in multiple shattered windows.

On Monday night, police say the suspect was seen on surveillance footage on the property of Seisan Consulting on the 100 block of Farmington Lane.

The male suspect is seen picking up landscaping stones and throwing them at the building, resulting in six shattered windows, police say.

The total loss of damage is yet to be determined.

