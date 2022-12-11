x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Stolen van with baby recovered in Harrisburg

No information has been released regarding the suspect who stole the van.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say they recovered a van that was stolen with a 4-month-old child inside in Harrisburg on Saturday night.

On Saturday, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle stolen while it was left running and unattended. 

Officers were informed there was a baby inside the vehicle when it was stolen by an unknown person.

Immediately a multijurisdictional search began for the stolen van and baby.

Approximately two hours later, officers found the van abandoned at Augusta Street and Charles Alley. The baby was found inside and appeared to be uninjured. 

The baby was taken to the hospital for a thorough exam.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to an officer. Tips can also be submitted via the Crimewatch website.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

3 injured in York shooting, including 3-year-old child

Before You Leave, Check This Out