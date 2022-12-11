Stolen van with baby recovered in Harrisburg

No information has been released regarding the suspect who stole the van.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say they recovered a van that was stolen with a 4-month-old child inside in Harrisburg on Saturday night.

On Saturday, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle stolen while it was left running and unattended.

Officers were informed there was a baby inside the vehicle when it was stolen by an unknown person.

Immediately a multijurisdictional search began for the stolen van and baby.

Approximately two hours later, officers found the van abandoned at Augusta Street and Charles Alley. The baby was found inside and appeared to be uninjured.

The baby was taken to the hospital for a thorough exam.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.