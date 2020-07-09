Police: Man fired stolen gun at homes, car in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he fired a stolen gun at homes and a car in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. It happened on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at approximately 3:30 in the morning. Susquehanna Township Police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 600 Block Sandra Avenue.

Investigating officers discovered at least two homes and one vehicle in the Latshmere development had been struck by gunfire. It all started with a dispute between neighbors. The suspect was identified as Erasmo Sanchez of the 600 Block Sandra Avenue. Sanchez was subsequently taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned at night court, charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Discharge of Firearm into Occupied Structure, Possession of Instruments of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief.