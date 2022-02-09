Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect

Brian Aponte, 19, was arrested on Sept. 2 after an alleged stabbing on Aug. 30.

STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing.

Police responded to the 900 block of Wood Street for a reported stabbing on Aug. 30.

Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault stemming from this incident.

Aponte is being held without bail at Dauphin County Prison.