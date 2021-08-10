4 northeastern states team up to share gun crime information

Governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed an agreement Thursday to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The governors of four northeastern states are agreeing to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes.

The agreement includes provisions governing security and mandated notice if the information is misused.

The four Democratic governors say the initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines.