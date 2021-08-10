x
Crime

4 northeastern states team up to share gun crime information

Governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed an agreement Thursday to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement.
Credit: AP
A woman looks at vases full of white flowers, that are part of an installation of one-thousand-fifty vases filled with white flowers, representing 1,050 lives lost by gun violence in New York last year, while they are displayed at Battery Park, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The governors of four northeastern states are agreeing to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. 

The agreement includes provisions governing security and mandated notice if the information is misused. 

The four Democratic governors say the initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines. 

The states plan to share details they get from federal government reports that show who first bought and sold guns recovered during criminal investigations.

