State police: Woman 'deliberately' crashed into semi, killing passenger

Lisa Ann Waibel was denied bail and is currently in Dauphin County Prison awaiting her preliminary hearing on April 25.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a woman deliberately crashed her vehicle into a semi-truck causing the death of her passenger.

Lisa Ann Waibel, 40, of Lykens is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, and homicide by vehicle following the March crash that claimed the life of Matthew D. Napoleoni, 44, also of Lykens.

On March 16, just after 4 p.m., Waibel was driving on Route 225 in Jackson Township, when she abruptly turned left, into the path of a semi-truck.

Napoleoni was treated at the scene but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

During their investigation into the crash, officials say they discovered Waibel caused the crash on purpose.