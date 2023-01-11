State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County

Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects, who are accused of committing the theft on Dec. 8 in Halifax Township.

HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County.

The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.

At about 3 a.m., the pictured suspects entered the gas station and stayed for about three hours. During their stay, they used an unknown tool to open a gaming machine and took $11,992 in cash from inside, police said.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black knit hat, a green plaid shirt, and black jeans. He was about 165 pounds, police said.

The second suspect was a Black male, about 195 pounds, wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap, a white undershirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He had a full beard, according to police.