State Police: 8,000 practice balls stolen from driving range at western Pennsylvania golf course

The thefts occurred over a six-week period at Oakbrook Golf Club in Somerset County, according to State Police.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are trying to solve a puzzling golf-related mystery in western Pennsylvania.

Police say more than 8,000 golf balls were stolen over a span of six weeks at the Oakbrook Golf Club in Jenner Township, Somerset County.

The theft was reported to authorities on June 4, police say.

According to the owner of the golf course, the stolen golf balls were various brands, but a large portion of the stolen golf balls are a yellow Mizuno golf ball labeled “PRACTICE."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Somerset Station at (814) 445-4104, anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.