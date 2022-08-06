State Police searching for gas thief

An unknown individual stole a tank of gas from a vehicle parked in a Lebanon County driveway.

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.

The next time the victim turned the key, he realized what had once been a full tank of gas was now empty.

The stolen gas was worth approximately $80.