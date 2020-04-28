State Police: Steelton woman struck 86-year-old wheelchair-bound victim she was working for as in-home caregiver

Samira Randolph, 39, is charged with assault, harassment, theft, terroristic threats and other offenses in the incident, which occurred March 8, police say

DAUPHIN, Pa. — State Police have charged a 39-year-old Dauphin County woman with abuse of a care-dependent person, assault, and other offenses following the investigation of an incident last month.

Samira Randolph, of Steelton, is accused of striking and threatening the elderly, wheelchair-bound victim she was caring for, police say.

Randolph also allegedly stole several items belonging to the victim, police say.

The incident occurred March 8 at the victim's home on Mountain Road in Middle Paxton Township, according to police. Randolph allegedly struck the victim in the head twice and made threats of violence against her.