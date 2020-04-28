State Police: Steelton woman struck 86-year-old wheelchair-bound victim she was working for as in-home caregiver

DAUPHIN, Pa. — State Police have charged a 39-year-old Dauphin County woman with abuse of a care-dependent person, assault, and other offenses following the investigation of an incident last month.
Samira Randolph, of Steelton, is accused of striking and threatening the elderly, wheelchair-bound victim she was caring for, police say.
Randolph also allegedly stole several items belonging to the victim, police say.
The incident occurred March 8 at the victim's home on Mountain Road in Middle Paxton Township, according to police. Randolph allegedly struck the victim in the head twice and made threats of violence against her.
She is also charged with terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, intimidating a victim, and harassment, according to police.