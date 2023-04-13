State Police seize nearly $17 million in illegal drugs in beginning of 2023

The Pennsylvania State Police seized approximately $16 million in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs in the beginning of 2023.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police today announced that they seized over $16 million worth of illegal drugs in the beginning of 2023.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, troopers say they seized 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.

The drugs are valued at $16,967,985, police said.