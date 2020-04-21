State Police seek help in identifying suspect in Juniata County theft case

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are trying to identify the suspect in a reported theft that occurred last month in Juniata Township.
According to police, the incident occurred around 4:51 a.m. on March 16. A suspect stole from a vending machine at a business located on State Road 35 in Beale Township.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video opening and taking money from a Pepsi machine before fleeing in a southern direction.
Shortly before the alleged theft occurred, surveillance video showed what appeared to be a Chevrolet PT Cruiser traveling south along the road near the business, police say.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or in regard to the suspect's identity is asked to contact the PSP Lewiston Station at 717-320-1010 and speak to Trooper Kline.