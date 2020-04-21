State Police seek help in identifying suspect in Juniata County theft case

The pictured suspect is accused of stealing money from a Pepsi machine outside a business in Beale Township last month, police say

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are trying to identify the suspect in a reported theft that occurred last month in Juniata Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:51 a.m. on March 16. A suspect stole from a vending machine at a business located on State Road 35 in Beale Township.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video opening and taking money from a Pepsi machine before fleeing in a southern direction.

Shortly before the alleged theft occurred, surveillance video showed what appeared to be a Chevrolet PT Cruiser traveling south along the road near the business, police say.