State Police searching for Chambersburg rape suspect

Police believe Jose Ricardo Rodriguez-Preciado may be in the area of Franklin or Adams counties.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a rape suspect who may be in the area of Franklin or Adams counties.

Police say Jose Ricardo Rodriguez-Preciado, 42, of Chambersburg, forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim without the victim’s consent.

Rodriguez-Preciado is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up hoodie, according to police.

The suspect is charged with rape - forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault without consent of other.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Chambersburg Station at 717-263-5161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).