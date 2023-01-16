Arrest warrant issued for man accused of hitting victim in the head with baseball bat

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for Kerr Michael Graham, who is accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball hat.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball hat.

Troopers say that on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., they received a phone call alleging that Kerr Michael Graham struck one victim in the head three times with the bat, causing visible injuries. He then hit the other victim on the arm when they tried to intervene, according to a press release.

The assaults occurred in the 3300 block of of Main Street in Conestoga Township, according to PSP.

Officers say that Graham is known to be violent with law enforcement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.