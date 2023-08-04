State Police searching for wanted man who escaped on I-81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a wanted man.
Troopers say they encountered Jeremy Hunter, 36, on Interstate 81 in the area of mile marker 100.8 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County around 7:10 p.m. yesterday.
He has extradition warrants out of Georgia and Alabama, according to PSP. Hunter allegedly jumped over a guardrail and fled into the woods in the area of Oak Grove Road along I-81 northbound when law enforcement attempted to arrest him.
Troopers say Hunter has tattoos on both his arms and legs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and no shoes.
PSP Jonestown encourages all residents in the area to ensure that their homes and vehicles are locked, as Hunter may be looking for opportunities to flee the area. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to a local police department.