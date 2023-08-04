State Police searching for wanted man who escaped on I-81

Troopers say Jeremy Hunter jumped over a guardrail and fled into the woods when they attempted to arrest him yesterday. He is wanted in Georgia and Alabama.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a wanted man.

Troopers say they encountered Jeremy Hunter, 36, on Interstate 81 in the area of mile marker 100.8 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County around 7:10 p.m. yesterday.

He has extradition warrants out of Georgia and Alabama, according to PSP. Hunter allegedly jumped over a guardrail and fled into the woods in the area of Oak Grove Road along I-81 northbound when law enforcement attempted to arrest him.

Troopers say Hunter has tattoos on both his arms and legs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and no shoes.